Georgia woman who vanished weeks ago while camping in California found safe

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Georgia woman who went camping by herself thousands of miles from home and hasn’t been seen in weeks is safe.

Tiffany Slaton, 27, of Jeffersonville, was reported missing on April 29 after her family had not heard from her for nine days.

Investigators were able to confirm sightings of her at Huntington Lake on April 20 and a general store on April 24, but that was the last time anyone had seen her.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of Vermillion Valley Resort was checking on his property on Wednesday afternoon when he found Slaton in one of the cabins.

Deputies reported that the roads in the area had become impassable because of snow. Snow plows cleared the roads on Wednesday, allowing the owner to get to his property and find Slaton.

The property owner told investigators that he left the cabin unlocked on purpose in case a camper like Slaton needed to seek shelter.

Medics reported that Slaton was dehydrated, but was otherwise fine. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

