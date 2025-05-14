Driver says ‘great-grandmother was dying’ after leading GA deputies on chase

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after deputies said he led them on a chase earlier this month.

On May 4, just before 4:30 p.m., Oconee County deputies were observing traffic on Highway 441 southbound near Experimentment Station Road.

Deputies said they spotted a red Ford Fusion speeding in the southbound lane. Deputies said the driver was clocked going 77 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph speed zone.

According to the report, the deputy reached speeds over 100 miles per hour to catch up to the Fusion.

Deputies said the driver eventually pulled over and stopped at the BP gas station on Macon Highway.

The deputy said, once the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Javorious Smith, was near them, they smelled marijuana coming from him.

When authorities asked Smith why he didn’t pull over, he said, “his great-grandmother was dying.”

The OCSO said Smith admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and that there was none left in the car.

Deputies searched the vehicle and said they found pills and a Schedule IV substance, but no marijuana.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance and drugs not in the original container.

He was cited for speeding and failure to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

He was booked into the Oconee County Jail.

