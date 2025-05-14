One of Canada’s ‘most wanted’ fugitives arrested in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — One of the most wanted men in Canada was found hiding in metro Atlanta after more than four years on the run.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say they arrested Kamar Cunningham, 43, in Brookhaven earlier this month.

Cunningham, a convicted weapons trafficker and alleged 5PG gang member, was listed as number 17 on the list of Canada’s top 25 most wanted criminals.

According to Toronto police, a $50,000 reward was being offered for Cunningham’s capture.

They say he was initially arrested in June 2018 for his role in trafficking guns across the U.S. border. At the time, the operation was the largest drug and gun seizure in Toronto’s history, police say.

Cunningham was released on bail, but violated bail conditions and was arrested again. But police say that he was once again released on bail.

He was found guilty in November 2020, but didn’t show up to his May 2021 sentencing hearing, where he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Police issued a country-wide arrest warrant for Cunningham after the hearing and has been on the run since.

Cunningham is currently being held in custody while he awaits extradition.

