Gas prices are high. But motorists fear what will happen if the state gas tax suspension expires

ATLANTA — Gas at some stations is already $4.39 if you’re using a credit card.

Drivers say if the gas tax is suspended and that price increases even more, that could really impact their daily habits.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers did some checking. In metro counties, drivers will be paying the highest in Fulton at an average of $4.22. The cheapest is Clayton County at $4.05.

But those prices could go up because right now, the gas tax suspension in the state is set to expire on May 19.

And gas prices are expected to continue to climb anyway because of the U.S.-Iran War.

According to a new ABC poll, people across the country are already cutting back on driving and changing their travel plans.

The drivers Rogers talked to say if the gas tax suspension ends, they will have to make some tough choices.

“Everything is up, not only the cost of fuel for my car, but the cost of groceries because of transportation. It’s just ridiculous,” said driver Gwendolyn Lewis.

“Gas is going up, but I have no choice but to pay for it,” driver John Shaw said.

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