DeKalb Fire battling apartment building fire in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — An apartment building is on fire in Chamblee Sunday afternoon.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is at the scene. See more on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

DeKalb Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Jaeson Daniels says the fire is contained to the roof of the four-floor apartment building at 5126 Peachtree Blvd.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire trucks on the scene can be seen on the Georgia Department of Transportation camera.

Fire crews say they has been no extension of the fire so far, as they are putting water on the roof fire to keep it from spreading.

Those in the area should avoid Peachtree Boulevard at Clairmont Road, as the fire trucks respond.

This is a developing story.

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