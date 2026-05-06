Buc-ee’s sues North Georgia gas station chain for trademark infringement

ATLANTA — The beloved convenience store chain Buc-ee’s is suing a North Georgia gas station chain, saying it is infringing on its brand identity.

Buc-ee’s filed a federal lawsuit trying to get Teddy’s Market to stop operating under a “confusingly similar” brand.

In the lawsuit, Buc-ee’s claims that Teddy’s Market features ‘an anthropomorphic animal mascot depicted through a recurring logo, in-store renderings, and even a store-entrance statue.”

The Texas-based chain claims that Teddy’s logo “is likely to cause consumers to associate Teddy’s with Buc-ee’s, thereby blurring the distinctiveness of the famous Buc-ee’s Marks.”

Buc-ee’s is getting ready to open its fourth location in Georgia and has more than 50 convenience stores across the country.

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The lawsuit claims that Teddy’s sells similar products inside their stores and can confuse customers with stores in similar areas where Buc-ee’s operates.

“[The] directly-competing gas station convenience store services in an overlapping geographic area is likely to deceive, confuse, and mislead purchasers and prospective purchasers into believing that Defendants’ goods and services are authorized by, associated with, sponsored by, and/or endorsed by Buc-ee’s when, in fact, they are not,” the lawsuit says.

Buc-ee’s says that because Teddy’s stores are so similar, their continued use of the logo will “continue to cause irreparable injury” to the Buc-ee’s brand.

Ultimately, Buc-ee’s is asking that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refuse the registration application for Teddy’s Market and also have the store pay punitive damages over its similar logo.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted Buc-ee’s for comment. We are waiting for a response.

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