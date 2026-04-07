Buc-ee’s breaks ground on its next Georgia location

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A new Buc-ee’s will be coming soon to Georgia and crews are getting the shovels in the ground starting Tuesday.

Buc-ee’s announced it is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its travel center on Rumble Road in Monroe County. Crews started clearing the land a few months ago.

0 of 85 Buc-ee's It's time to take a closer look at Buc-ee's, the massive convenience store chain! Buc-ee's And uncover some things you might not know about the popular place. Buc-ees in Brunswick Buc-ee's opened a new store in Brunswick, Ga, on July 1, 2025. Buc-ee's If you've ever been inside a Buc-ee's, you know what an interesting place it is. The size of a football field, the store features all kinds of drinks, food, clothing and more... Buc-ee's Daytona Beach much, much more! (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's BBQ anyone? Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 1. Arch Aplin III is the person behind the popular stops alongside the highway. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 2. According to Southern Living, Aplin's grandparents ran a general store and gas station in Louisiana. Aplin II worked at the store. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 3. In 1982, he opened his own store in Texas. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's 4. Buc-ee's mascot is Buc-ee the Beaver. The name is a combination of Aplin III's nickname of Beaver, his dog's name of Buck, and his love of the Ipana toothpaste mascot, Bucky the Beaver, according to wideopencountry.com. Buc-ee's 5. Buc-ee's offered the two things that its owner thought customers wanted the most, cheap ice and clean restrooms. Buc-ee's 6. A second Buc-ee's opened three years later. Buc-ee's 7. In 2003, when the company opened a store in Luling, Texas, the chain transformed into partially what you see at Buc-ee's locations day. Buc-ee's That store started offering BBQ... Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening Beaver Nuggets... Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening clothing and more. Buc-ee's in Daytona Beach offers preview for first responders before grand opening Today, Buc-ee's are a cultural phenomenon. You've got to see it to believe it! Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas 8. The recently opened store in Luling, TX is now the largest travel center in the World. It's 75,000 square feet. (Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's The Sevierville store was the largest convenience store in the world at 74,707 square feet before the new Luling store opened. Buc-ee's 9. The Katy, Texas Buc-ee's features the world’s longest car wash. It clocks in at 255 feet of conveyor. It takes about 5 minutes to get through. Buc-ee's 10. All Buc-ee’s are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Buc-ee's 11. Buc-ee’s does not offer franchises. It's a privately owned company. Buc-ee's 12. Buc-ee's remained only in Texas until 2019, when the company opened a store in Alabama. Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. 13. You might hear employees yell, “Fresh, hot brisket on board!” That's when a new brisket is brought out to the BBQ counter. It's made fresh in the stores. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Planning board to discuss first N.C. Buc-ee’s location in Alamance Co. 14. Buc-ee's is NOT a truck stop and 18-wheelers are banned from the stores. Buc-ee's 15. Buc-ee's can claim the title of "Cleanest Bathrooms in America" after winning the title in a contest by Cintas Corporation. Buc-ee's 16. Buc-ee's still has a cheap ice, one of the founding principles of the company. Buc-ee's St. Augustine 17. You can buy art at Buc-ee's! Check it out on the way to the restroom. Buc-ee's 18. Buc-ee's averages 100 gas pumps per store. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's Here are some more photos of Buc-ee's. Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground, will bring 200 jobs to the area Buc-ee’s in Georgia: Brunswick location officially breaks ground on Jan. 29, 2024. The Texas-based chain will bring 200 jobs to the area. (Glynn County Board of Commissioners) Buc-ee's This is the Buc-ees logo on a storefront in Ennis, Texas. (David Benedict/Getty Images) Buc-ee's Daytona Beach (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's Daytona Beach (WFTV Staff) Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's comes to South Carolina Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's Buc-ee's St. Augustine Buc-ee's Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. Here are some more photos from Buceee's in Calhoun, Ga. (Jennie Coker/Buc-ee's) Buc-ee's (Nelson Hicks) Buc-ee's (Nelson Hicks)

Now, the construction begins with a target opening date set for March 2027.

“Our Monroe County store will be the perfect pit stop for the folks coming and going from the beautiful Georgia coast,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said in a statement.

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Buc-ee’s will hire over 200 employees for the Monroe County location with pay starting above minimum wage, 401K and other benefits.

This will be the fourth Buc-ee’s location in the state, joining locations in Adairsville, Brunswick and Fort Valley.

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