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Buc-ee’s breaks ground on its next Georgia location

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Buc-ee's (Nelson Hicks)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A new Buc-ee’s will be coming soon to Georgia and crews are getting the shovels in the ground starting Tuesday.

Buc-ee’s announced it is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its travel center on Rumble Road in Monroe County. Crews started clearing the land a few months ago.

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Now, the construction begins with a target opening date set for March 2027.

“Our Monroe County store will be the perfect pit stop for the folks coming and going from the beautiful Georgia coast,” Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said in a statement.

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Buc-ee’s will hire over 200 employees for the Monroe County location with pay starting above minimum wage, 401K and other benefits.

This will be the fourth Buc-ee’s location in the state, joining locations in Adairsville, Brunswick and Fort Valley.

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