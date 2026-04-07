Georgia’s Philmon Lee survives ‘90s Night’ to make ‘American Idol’ Top 11

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — With Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” starting and ending with eliminations, Georgia’s Philmon Lee is still in the running.

After a delay in last week’s results, host Ryan Seacrest opened the show on Channel 2 by sending home Julián Kalel and Jake Thistle.

The top 12 artists, including LaGrange native Lee, then performed songs from the 90s.

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But in an added twist, each judge anonymously suggested one song for each artist. After performing, each was asked which judge they thought picked the song they chose. The judge with the most songs chosen won the power to save a contestant.

Lee performed “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes, and guessed judge Carrie Underwood selected it, but it was actually Luke Bryan.

The song choices he turned down were “Say It Ain’t So” by Weezer and “I Believe” by Blessid Union of Souls.

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At the end of the night, seven of the contestants chose songs picked for them by Lionel Richie.

Artists Rae and Jesse Findling were the last two artists, and Richie chose to save Rae.

Next week, the Top 11 will perform songs by artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as two more contestants’ dreams of winning “American Idol” are cut short.

‘American Idol’ airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

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