Tattoo renderings could help identify man found dead in metro Atlanta reservoir

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Investigators hope someone can help them identify a body pulled from a metro Atlanta reservoir.

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The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released photographs and renderings of tattoos found on the man’s body.

The remains were recovered from Dog River Reservoir along Highway 166 in Douglasville.

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The sheriff’s office says once they identify the deceased, they will notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inv. Natalie Poulk at 770-876-4116 or via email or Inv. Shippey at 678-486-1251 or via email.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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