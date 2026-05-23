Police looking for suspects in home invasion in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Officers with the LaGrange Police Department say they are looking for the suspects involved in a home invasion and burglary along the 100 block of North Street. This incident happened on May 22 at approximately 11:27 p.m.

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Police say two victims reported that two armed men entered their home, restrained them with zip ties and stole items before leaving the scene.

According to reports, the suspects gained entry after one of the victims opened the door, mistakenly believing it was one of their neighbors. Both intruders were described as having a thin build and wearing dark clothing and both were in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers set up a perimeter and used a drone to search for the suspects, but they were unable to find them.

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Authorities encourage anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact Detective W. Hackett at 706-883-2620.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system. This system is accessible via a mobile application, an online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411. These channels are designed to ensure the public can share critical information confidentially and securely.

This investigation remains active.

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