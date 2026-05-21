Raid in metro Atlanta neighborhood uncovers drugs, guns

LILBURN, Ga. — A police raid in a local neighborhood in Gwinnett County uncovered drugs and guns, some of them near children.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to neighbors in Lilburn who said they were stunned.

Police had to close Martin Nash Road for the raid, turning cars around so they could seize what was inside the house they raided.

Investigators told Johnson they found guns and drugs dangerously close to two children.

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“That’s really surprising to even find out that it happened right here in our own neighborhood,” Brian Chavez, a neighbor, said.

Cell phone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the moments police lined a quiet Gwinnett County street, turned cars around and blocked the road for hours.

“You saw people come out in their suit and everything with the body armor and they all ran over there,” Chavez said.

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Chavez told Johnson he was watching from his yard when police showed up for a drug bust.

Officers said they pulled cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana out of the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Long Tran, 37, and Kim Kien, 30, were both charged with drug trafficking.

“We never hear anything like that in this area,” Chavez said. “At least 10 years that we’ve been living here, we’ve never heard.”

Police said the case started with an undercover buy. According to arrest warrants, Tran sold cocaine to an undercover officer three times since February.

Those buys led police to the house on Martin Nash Road.

Warrants say officers found seven guns near the drugs, including a pistol on top of the fridge and a rifle in a closet.

More guns and drugs were spread across the dining table and around the house within reach of children.

For the neighbors living nearby, the drugs and guns are gone now but something else is harder to take in.

“My siblings always walk here at night and everything,” Chavez said. “To know that that was happening behind our house, that’s pretty shocking, honestly.”

Both Tran and Kien face a number of charges related to drugs, weapons and reckless conduct.

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