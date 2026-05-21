Gunshot victim arrives at Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — Police said someone with an apparent gunshot injury arrived at Grady Hospital on Thursday.

Officers are investigating and believe the shooting may have happened at a gas station by Ponce De Leon Ave. NE and Boulevard NE, near a Chick-fil-A location.

The person, who has not been identified, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

DEVELOPING STORY. We are working to learn more about the shooting LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

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