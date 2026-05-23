Boil water advisory lifted for downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Residents and businesses in downtown Atlanta can resume normal water use after the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management lifted its boil water advisory Saturday morning.

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City officials said the advisory officially ended at 7:30 a.m. on May 23 after water quality testing confirmed no contamination was found in the public water system.

The precautionary advisory had been issued Friday for customers in the Atlanta downtown corridor.

According to the Department of Watershed Management, the city’s drinking water “meets or exceeds” standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Officials also said the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified.

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Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the problem happened when they suddenly lost power Friday morning.

“Took about an hour. Pressure dropped in some parts of the city, and seven pressure sensors were located where it dropped below 20 psi, pounds per square inch. That is the regulatory threshold that we have to issue a boil water advisory,” Eyerly said.

With the advisory lifted, customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The Department of Watershed Management said it remains committed to protecting public health and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the advisory.

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