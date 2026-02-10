Georgia man takes the ‘American Idol’ stage

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A west Georgia man is looking for his big break and hoping the “American Idol” stage is the place.

Philmon Lee, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from LaGrange, spoke with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer before his audition airs in Monday night’s episode on Channel 2.

Lee says that since he was a kid, “American Idol” has been the dream.

“Growing up, you always watched ‘American Idol,’ especially in our house, so it was always a topic that we talked about...to try and get on,” he said.

And he did just that, driving to his audition in Nashville, Tennessee with his family by his side.

When the time came to step in front of judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and fellow Georgia boy Luke Bryan, Lee said the nerves kicked in.

“I was super nervous, and the audition was great,” he described. “It kind of went towards the end of the day, and walked in, and it all kind of was a blur.”

He told Greer that his whole life has been filled with music.

Lee has toured with his father, who was part of a Gospel group called The Georgia Melody Boys and a Rock band called The Hired Guns.

He’s also released music with some heavy-hitters, including Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. In 2023, Williams was featured on Lee’s single “Baby Don’t Cry.”

“Ever since I was four years old,” he said. “The music’s always been in my family, you know, and my dad was a great mentor growing up.”

On Monday night’s episode, all three judges agreed and gave Lee a golden ticket to Hollywood week.

“We’ve had 10 people in here today who look like they were trained to sing,” Bryan said. “But you look like you were born to sing.”

For the first time ever, Hollywood Week is taking place somewhere else. This year’s golden ticket holders are heading to “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” in Nashville.

The Peach State is no stranger to producing top-tier “Idol” talent.

Last season, country singer Slater Nalley finished in the top five.

In 2019, south Georgia powerhouse Willie Spence was the season’s runner-up. He was tragically killed in a car crash in 2022 at the age of 23.

And back in 2012, Phillip Phillips took home the “American Idol” title. His single “Home” was the best-selling song in “Idol” history, selling more than 5 million copies in the U.S.

