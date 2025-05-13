‘American Idol’ recap: Slater Nalley’s journey comes to an end before the finale

Slater Nalley will not be the next “American Idol.”

The singer will return home to metro Atlanta after he didn’t get enough votes on Monday night to make it to the season 23 finale.

Throughout the season, Nalley impressed the judges with his genuine character and unbelievable pipes for a singer who’s only 17.

For his final performances, Nalley rocked the crowd with Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” and went without his guitar for a crooner-style cover of Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”

The “American Idol” finale airs Sunday night when either Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts or John Foster will be crowned the winner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group