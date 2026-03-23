‘American Idol’ contestant from Georgia competes for your votes in top 20 TONIGHT on WSB-TV

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia contestant is still in the running to become the next “American Idol.” But he needs your help to make it to the next round.

Philmon Lee, a LaGrange singer, will compete Monday night in the top 20. The new episode starts at 8 p.m. on WSB-TV. It’s the first time this season that it’s not just up to the judges for the singers to advance. “American Idol” will open up social voting for fans.

Watch Lee perform on WSB-TV and then get out your phones to vote. The social media votes will count on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, but only until Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

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After Lee made it out of Hollywood Week, he spoke to Channel 2’s Karyn Greer. Lee says music has already been a part of his life. He already has a song out with a popular Atlanta rapper.

“Baby Don’t Cry. It’s featuring Young Thug. I had the opportunity to do a collaboration with him. I was signed to somebody, and through relationships that he had, I was able to get in the room with him and talk to him a little bit, and they showed him the song, and he liked it, and he was willing to cut a verse on it,” Lee said.

The LaGrange singer says people recognize him now wherever he goes in metro Atlanta. He hopes that support translates to votes on “American Idol.”

“All the contestants are super talented. So, I mean, if you’re not feeling me, then there’s definitely other people you can vote for. But I’m your only Georgia resident that’s still in the competition. So hopefully your votes will go towards me,” he said.

Fellow Georgia native and judge Luke Bryan told Lee that he looks like he was born to sing. He credits his father with teaching him the importance of never giving up.

“My dad introduced me to a lot of different genres of music. Motown was one of them. Grew up on soul music, rock and roll. I think just listening to all those genres of music by myself in the sun room just kind of shaped me into the voice and kind of where I’m at now,” he said.

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