Georgia man survives the first round of ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man is still chasing his “American Idol” dream.

Philmon Lee, 26, survived the first round of cuts during Hollywood Week during Monday night’s episode.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lee performed “Lose Control” by fellow Georgian, Conyers native Teddy Swims and received a standing ovation from all three judges: Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

For the first time, “American Idol” is bringing Hollywood Week to Nashville.

“American Idol” hopefuls will take the stage in the Music City for a make-or-break performance and face the biggest Hollywood Week cut in Idol history.

RELATED STORIES:

But the cuts aren’t over yet. There’s more Hollywood Week to come in next week’s episode.

That will include the fate of another metro Atlanta hopeful.

Alpharetta’s Brianna Yancey wasn’t shown performing, but her fate was left a mystery as the episode ended on a cliffhanger before Richie shared whether she was moving on.

“American Idol” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group