It’s ‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week! Watch Georgia singers compete on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The auditions are over and now it’s time to see who has what it takes to advance in “American Idol” season 24.

Hollywood Week begins Monday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 2 and for the first time, “American Idol” is bringing Hollywood Week to Nashville.

“American Idol” hopefuls will take the stage in the Music City for a make-or-break performance and face the biggest Hollywood Week cut in Idol history.

There are couple of Georgia singers who earned a ticket this season, including Philmon Lee from LaGrange and Brianna Yancey from Alpharetta.

You can watch “Hollywood Week” on this week’s “American Idol” on Channel 2 followed by WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

