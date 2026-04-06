‘I don’t remember anything’: Crossing guard recovering after getting hit by car on job

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran school crossing guard who spent 10 days in the hospital after getting hit by a car while guiding kids and parents to school is making remarkable progress from his critical injuries.

He spoke exclusively Monday with Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

“Supposedly after the guy hit me, I flew up into the air and came down right on my face on the road. I don’t remember anything about that.” said David Spatz.

Spatz, 74, was working the crosswalk at Kedron Elementary School in Peachtree City the morning of March 23 when a car struck him, throwing him to the ground. Some students and parents witnessed the horrific crash.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what we did. That phone call to me, to tell me he was hit by a car, and they’re transporting him to Grady Trauma. That’s not a good thing.” said Suzanne Spatz.

The crossing guard suffered critical injuries including brain bleeds, a fractured skull and a concussion.

He was unconscious for days but remarkably didn’t need surgery. Doctors were impressed with his rebound from an intially dire situation.

“The neurologist at Grady said, ‘I can’t explain this.’ I said, ‘I can. It’s the prayer.’ We had hundreds of people praying for us, and we are believe in the power of prayer,” said Suzanne Spatz

The beloved crossing guard has received more than 100 cards and written messages from students wishing him a speedy recovery. They cover a wall in the couple’s home.

“Love the cards. The parents are great, the kids are amazing.” said David Spatz.

The couple says they want something positive to come out of their traumatic ordeal. Suzanne went before Peachtree City Council, calling for safety improvements at school cross walks, including better lighting and flashing lights.

“I just want it to stop now. Let’s stop it with David, and let’s turn it around and make sure it’s safe for our children to actually go to and from school safely and not worry that a car is going come out of nowhere and hit them,” said Suzanne Spatz.

“I can’t tell you the number of times I could see somebody holding up their cell phone and doing something instead of watching the speed limit. They don’t care because they don’t have a kid there.” said David Spatz.

The couple also wished to thank a school parent who owns construction company Oak and Owl. Workers built a custom ramp at their home for David to use when he leaves home with using a walker.

The driver involved has not been charged and the police investigation continues. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical and related expenses. You can donate here.

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