Georgia 18-year-old making Masters debut month before graduating high school

AUGUSTA, Ga. — One of the great traditions at the Masters tournament is inviting the U.S. Amateur champion to participate each year.

This year, it’s a high school senior from right here in Georgia. Thomasville’s Mason Howell became the third youngest player to win the U.S. Amateur last summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Golf has always been a part of Howell’s life.

When he was four, he dressed up as golf legend Bobby Jones for Halloween. At age five, Howell made his first par. When he was 14, he shot a 59 when he was 14.

Now at 18, Howell is playing in the tournament that Jones co-founded on the course that Jones helped design.

Howell said he still isn’t able to fathom playing at Augusta a month before graduating high school.

“It exceeds expectations. Every time stepping foot on this property, it’s truly incredible,” Howell told told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. “Obviously I can’t wait for the week to get started, but I know when it does it’ll be gone in the blink of an eye. I wish it would honestly slow down. Just trying to soak it all in.”

TRENDING STORIES:

After he graduates, the Thomasville native will attend the University of Georgia in the fall. During Monday’s practice round, Howell played the opening nine with Harris English, the 20th ranked player in the world and a UGA alum.

“I’ve known Mason for a long time now. I was really excited obviously with his win at the U.S. Amateur. Been pulling on him for a long time and it’s awesome to rub off on him I guess a little bit out here,” English told Klein.

This will be the seventh Masters tournament for English, but he understands the nerves that Howell is feeling this week.

“I know his brain is spinning right now. I can’t imagine what he’s going through at 18 years old and playing in the Masters for the first time,” he said.

English said he wants Howell to have some fun and enjoy a cool experience.

“He’s getting to play with Rory first couple rounds. Talked about that some. Just told him take it all in but manage your time well. Don’t get lost in everything. This is just another golf tournament,” he said.

As for Howell, what is his goal when the first round tees off on Thursday?

“It’s a long week, but I’m keeping it to nine a day, focusing on myself and then whenever Thursday comes, I know I’ll be pretty nervous but excited at the same time so if I keep a smile on my face, I think the rest will take care of itself,” Howell said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group