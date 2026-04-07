Patrons get rare opportunity for the Masters repeat after rainout

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The opening practice round of the 90th Masters Tournament got off to a beautiful start on Monday.

It was a big difference compared to last year when storms forced the tournament to close the course early.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo caught up with patrons who were excited for another chance to experience the full beauty of Augusta National Golf Club.

“It is our first Masters to be here all day. So we got rained out last year,” said Grant Cavin from Florence, Alabama.

“Second time on the grounds, first time with nice weather. Had the half-day rain out last year and then got the word we’re coming back and here we are for round two,” said Bret Romanzak, who traveled from Ashland, Ohio.

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The Masters tournament usually has a strict no refund policy and it’s rain or shine. But since Mother Nature cut last year’s opening practice round short, the tournament made a rare exception to refund patrons practice round tickets.

The patrons were also guaranteed the opportunity to purchase practice round tickets for 2026.

“They were very kind enough to give us the opportunity to buy our tickets again. And so it took us, took me, 18 years to get tickets,” Cavin said.

A second chance at the Masters is a rare opportunity that patrons are grateful to experience.

“It’s special. It makes me feel like we’re regulars now, right? You know, just come back next year and the year after and keep that trend going. But no, it’s really cool. It’s awesome to be here,” Romanzak said.

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