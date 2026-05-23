1 in critical condition after shooting near Chamblee shopping plaza

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man critically injured in Chamblee.

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Around 5:39 a.m., Chamblee police responded to a call regarding a person shot in the 3000 block of Clairmont Road.

The address appears to be the Clairmont Center shopping plaza.

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When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a single gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

As of now, no suspects are in custody, and investigators have not released any other details about what led up to the shooting.

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