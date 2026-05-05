Falling out of love: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to end after 15 years

ATLANTA — VH1 announced on Tuesday that it’s ending “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” after 15 years.

The network said that it will end the show with a final six-part limited series named “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter,” and will air on VH1 in Fall 2026.

The original “Love & Hip Hop” series first aired in 2011. The new limited series will offer a definitive look back at its impact.

The series plans to unpack its most talked-about moments, confront controversies that shaped the conversation, and examine its legacy.

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The series will feature new interviews with cast members from all four cities: New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami.

Producers and executives who developed the franchise will also be interviewed, alongside journalists and cultural critics who have followed its evolution.

“The’Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people,” Lashan Browning, Founder and CEO of Antoinette Media said. “As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

“This limited series is our love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success and forever changed reality television,” said Sitarah Pendelton, executive Vice President of Unscripted at MTVE.

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