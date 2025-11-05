DeKalb County

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star feels vindicated after burglary charges dropped

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Reality star Karlie Redd spoke after the burglary charges against her were dropped.

Real name Karlie Lewis, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star was accused of breaking into her estranged husband’s DeKalb County home in April. She was accused of stealing items including a watch and a birth certificate.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not. I went over there to check in on my husband because I was worried about him,” Lewis told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

She explained the arrest was related to her ongoing divorce and claimed she experienced abuse during her marriage.

