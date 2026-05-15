Leadership vacancies in DeKalb schools leave parents and community with questions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An embattled metro county school district is making a major switch up to its leadership.

DeKalb County Schools confirms the chief academic officer and chief of schools positions are now vacant.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was live outside the school district after speaking with parents, the county, and critics.

Kia Billingsley and Michelle Dillard are both seemingly relieved of their positions in DeKalb County in the latest shakeup to the embattled school district.

“I feel like I don’t have a reaction anymore. It feels like a weekly thing where something strange or unusual is happening,” said Rebecca Howard, a parent of a DeKalb County student.

She says it’s been frustrating as the district has dealt with repeated problems, including the indictment of now-former superintendent Devon Horton last year.

“It’s just sad because we should be focusing on the kids and not these weird issues that adults are having,” she said.

“Well, it really does speak to the leadership issue in DeKalb County Schools,” Georgia State Sen. Emmanuel Jones, a longtime critic of the district, said.

Jones says some changes should already have been made, especially with Michelle Dillard.

Dillard, who was hired by Horton, has been accused in the past of nepotism and of improperly using district money to buy a book she wrote.

“It’s got to be disheartening to the parents. It’s got to be disheartening for the teachers and administrators as well,” Jones said.

In a statement, Dekalb Schools said, “We can confirm that, as of yesterday, the Chief of Schools and Chief Academic Officer positions within DCSD are currently vacant.”

For parents and critics, they hope the district can get the next hires right for the good of every DeKalb student’s education.

“I’m praying for the families. I’m praying for our community. I am praying that the school board does the right thing,” Jones said.

“I’m just hoping it’s in a positive direction. It’s all i can hope for,” Howard said.

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