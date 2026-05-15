Metro Atlanta teacher removed from classroom for using racial slur

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A history teacher at Newnan High School is no longer with the district after he was accused of using a racial slur earlier this week.

The Coweta County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Brad Willems is no longer an employee of the school system.

On Monday, a student reported to administrators that Willems used a racial slur while speaking to a student in front of the class that morning.

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He was immediately removed from the classroom as administrators investigated.

Willems has not returned to the classroom since the incident.

A spokesperson says that throughout Willems’ 26 years with the school district, there is no record of similar incidents or complaints involving Willems.

Because it is a personnel matter, the spokesperson said they cannot offer further details.

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