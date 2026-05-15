Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is continuing to offer some relief at the pump as gas prices rise higher.

On Friday, the governor issued an executive order extending the state gas tax suspension, which was set to expire on May 19.

The suspension is now set to last through June 3.

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The governor initially signed the suspension in March.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $4.01, which is the fourth-lowest in the country. The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is currently $5.12.

Those prices are among the lower ones nationwide because the state is not adding its gas tax on top.

Without Kemp’s signature Friday, you will start to see prices would rise around 33 cents for regular gas and 37 cents for diesel fuel.

Despite that, business owners and drivers across metro Atlanta have told Channel 2 Action News that they are struggling with the price of gas.

Many say they have changed plans and started driving less to help conserve gas.

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