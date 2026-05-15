‘It’s been hard’: Food truck vendors say they’re struggling to survive higher gas prices

ATLANTA — People who drive and operate food trucks for a living in Georgia say the soaring cost of gas and propane is making it hard to stay afloat.

Joshua Brown owns Operation Mini Donuts and is the president of the Food Truck Association of Georgia.

“It’s tough every time I go to the gas station. I got a diesel truck. I got a diesel generator. I just filled up at $5.10 a gallon. It cost 150 bucks. Before this stuff happened in the Middle East, it was like $80. We can’t do as many events that we want. We have unfortunately cut back on some hours for staff,” said Brown.

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Another vendor who’s been running a soul barbeque kitchen on wheels for nearly a dozen years told Channel 2’s Tom Regan this is one of toughest he’s faced.

“It definitely forces you to increase you prices or scale back what you’re doing, to offset the cost of the propane and gas,” said Carl Johnson, owner of Soul Truckin Good.

Higher food ingredient costs have really hurt the owner of Superior Vegan Food Truck, which makes all dishes from scratch.

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“It’s been hard, very hard. The high cost of ingredients, gas, propane all of that,” said Superior Vegan owner Sandra Williams.

Williams explained her secret for staying in business despites soaring energy and food costs.

“I pray, I do a lot of praying,” said Williams.

The vendors were serving food to employees Thursday at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, during National Hospital Week. The free food event was the hospital’s way of showing its appreciation for all their dedicated employees.

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