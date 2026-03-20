Gov. Kemp signs gas tax suspension, $1.2 billion tax rebate bill

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed two key measures that will save some money for Georgians.

The General Assembly quickly pushed through House Bill 1199 this week.

The bill suspends the state gas tax for 60 days as gas prices continue to grow amid conflict in Iran. Last week, lawmakers also passed House Bill 1000, which approved nearly $1.2 billion in tax rebates as part of the state budget.

Kemp held a signing ceremony for both bills on Friday morning.

With Kemp’s signature Friday, you will start to see prices drop around 33 cents for regular gas and 37 cents for diesel fuel.

he tax rebates will take longer to process, potentially arriving in six to eight weeks or longer.

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