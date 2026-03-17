$1.2 billion Georgia tax rebate approved

More money will be going back to Georgia taxpayers after a tax rebate worth nearly $1.2 billion cleared its final hurdle.

The Georgia Senate passed the fourth round of tax rebates on Monday after the Georgia House passed it last week.

The tax rebates will work like the other rounds: $250 for single tax filers, $375 for heads of households and $500 for married couples who meet the eligibility requirements. The Georgia Department of Revenue will handle issuing the rebates.

“With final passage of HB 1000 today, Georgians will receive another, one-time income tax rebate this year of up to $500 for joint filers!” Kemp posted on X. “Grateful for our partners in the legislature for helping us provide relief to hardworking Georgians and return more of their money back to their pockets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cornelia Republican State Sen. Bo Hatchett championed the bill for Kemp.

“I know we’ve been able to do it four times. We’ve been able to because we’ve been very fiscally conversative with our budgeting. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do it again, but I’m proud we’ve been able to do it four times now,” Hatchett told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Even though state Democrats have issues with every other Republican tax bill, Augusta State Sen. Harold Jones said they were on board with the tax rebate because it won’t mean raising sales taxes on anything else.

“So today was a good day,” Jones said.

©2026 Cox Media Group