Metro Atlanta lawyer accused of soliciting sex from client during undercover operation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County attorney is facing charges after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation undercover operation tied to allegations involving a client.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI announced Friday that Roger L. Curry, 77, of Austell, was arrested and charged with two counts of pandering and one count of sexual battery.

Investigators said Curry is an attorney with Roger L. Curry, P.C. In Marietta.

According to the GBI, the agency’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit launched an investigation in April after receiving a report alleging that Curry solicited sexual acts from a client.

During the undercover operation, agents said they uncovered evidence leading to the charges of pandering and sexual battery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Curry was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cobb County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The GBI asks anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Curry to contact the HEAT Unit at 404-270-8433.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group