DeKalb County

Grandmother likely saved grandson’s life as they were hit in police chase

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
Grandmother likely saves grandson’s life as they were hit by man being chased by police Antoinette Catchings was also in an accident and did not make it. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver speeding from police hit and killed a woman’s mother and nearly killed her teenager.

She told Channel 2 Action News that the grandmother likely saved her grandson’s life.

After talking to the family exclusively on Friday, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned they were walking away from Miller Grove Middle School that day police were chasing a suspect, when the suspect’s car lost control and hit the two victims.

It was at the corner of Covington Highway and Miller Road.

Why the family believes the teen is alive today, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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