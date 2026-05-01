Georgia woman sues 50 Cent over claims of threats, retaliation: ‘You will suffer fif’

ATLANTA — A former employee of rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is claiming that he retaliated against her because she would not do what she said were illegal things for the rapper.

Monique Mayers, from Douglas County, said “Jackson ran his workplace the same way he built his public persona: through fear, humiliation, loyalty tests, and punishment. Money bought power. Power demanded obedience. Anyone who refused became a target.”

In the lawsuit, Mayers lays out several instances where she said Jackson urged her to do illegal things, and when she refused, he retaliated against her.

“After twelve years inside Jackson’s operations, she would not hide property in her own name to conceal Jackson’s connection to a transaction during his bankruptcy-related reporting period. She would not file a false police report accusing Jackson’s driver/bodyguard, Bajar Walters AKA ‘Monster’, of stealing Jackson’s vehicle and approximately $600,000 in cash,” the document said. “Ms. Mayers would not lie to police. She would not frame another person. She would not risk federal charges or prison to protect Jackson’s secrets.”

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Because she refused to do any of those things, Meyers said Jackson “fired her, caused Forbes to retract a career-defining feature about her, and unleashed a years-long intimidation campaign.”

She claims Jackson sent her dozens of “harassing and threatening” emails and text messages, including one saying, “You will suffer fif.”

Mayer claims that Jackson used the texts and phone calls to silence her and alleged the retaliation “never stopped.”

The representative for Jackson said he “categorically and strenuously deny the baseless allegations made in a recent civil complaint filed by Monique Mayers,” in a statement to TMZ.

The rep called Monique a “disgruntled former employee who was terminated for cause over five years ago.”

“This lawsuit is nothing more than a transparent attempt to use the guise of a legal proceeding to seek an unjustified payday well outside of the applicable Statute of Limitations,” the rep went on to say.

Mayer said she worked for 50 Cent from October 2007 through March 2019 handling operations, tax strategy, communications related to his bankruptcy and more.

She said she was the “backbone” of a bunch of his businesses.

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