WATCH: APD officer answers noise complaint, ends up joining the party

ATLANTA — What started as a noise complaint call turned into a neighborhood moment after an Atlanta police officer decided not to shut down a party but to join it instead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 25, an Atlanta police officer responded to reports of loud music coming from a neighborhood celebration.

Police said the officer asked partygoers to lower the volume, and they immediately complied.

However, instead of ending the fun, the officer stayed and turned the encounter into what APD described as “an unforgettable moment of community engagement.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Video of the interaction shows the officer laughing with families, spending time with children, and joining in on the celebration.

During the interaction, the officer explained why he chose connection over confrontation.

“Yeah, I could come shut it down, but that’s what they’ll remember; an officer just came but to just have fun and put smiles on everybody’s faces,” the officer told parents at the gathering.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group