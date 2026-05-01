Georgia man accused of killing woman, injuring child with truck

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man is now facing felony murder and child cruelty charges after investigators say a woman was hit and killed by a truck in south Georgia.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday updated charges against Jordan Austin Young, 25, of Swainsboro, in connection with the death of Kimberly King, 46, of Reidsville.

Young was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter following the April 25 incident.

The GBI said he now faces one count of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children.

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According to authorities, Tattnall County deputies were called around 8:18 p.m. Saturday to a river access road near Magnolia Road in Reidsville.

When deputies arrived, they found King had been hit by a truck. She died at the scene.

Investigators said another woman and a three-year-old child were also injured. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the child was treated and released.

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King’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

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