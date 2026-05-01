Manhunt in Cobb County for suspected child molester

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking help identifying a man suspected in two child molestation cases.

Police said the man is considered a danger to the public.

He is frequently in the area of Oak Ridge Road and Blair Bridge Road.

He is also believed to be connected with cases in Douglas County and Douglasville.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 770-499-3911.

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