Parkview High School evacuated for bomb threat investigation

Parkview High School has been evacuated on Friday morning after the school received a bomb threat.

Lilburn police confirmed to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that officers are searching the school. The school has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to police.

At this time, there has been no sign of a bomb.

This is a developing story. The latest on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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