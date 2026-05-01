‘Proud new father’ remembered as ‘a light’ after deadly Villa Rica shooting

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A new father is being remembered by loved ones after police say he was shot and killed during an altercation at a gathering in Villa Rica last weekend.

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Villa Rica officers were called to a home on Jada Lane in the Liberty Pointe subdivision off Conners Road around 2:18 a.m. on April 25 after reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Falonzo Smith, known to family and friends as “CJ,” lying unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say witnesses identified Jeffery Brownlee, 32, of Douglasville as the suspect. Police said Brownlee remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Brownlee is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless conduct. Police said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues. Authorities also confirmed Brownlee was denied bond earlier this week.

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According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Smith and Brownlee during a gathering at the home. Police said the confrontation escalated after a gun was pulled out. Several people witnessed the incident, but no one else was hurt.

Now, Smith’s family is mourning the sudden loss of the man they described as a loving father, son, and friend.

In a GoFundMe created to help with funeral expenses, loved ones said Smith had recently become a father to a baby girl and was excited about embracing parenthood.

“CJ was more than just a name—he was a son, a friend, a loved one, and a light in the lives of so many,” the fundraiser states. “He was also a proud new father to a beautiful baby girl, a role he cherished deeply and looked forward to embracing every day.”

The fundraiser says donations will help cover memorial costs and support Smith’s loved ones, especially his mother and daughter, as they cope with the loss.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Police said the investigation remains active.

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