Rep. David Scott: Former U.S. Congressman lie in state at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — A celebration of life for U.S. Rep. David Scott begins Friday begins Friday with a tribute service in the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda, followed by a public viewing.

Scott died on April 22 at the age of 80. He represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003. The public is invited to pay their respects to the former Georgia congressman on Friday and Saturday.

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Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to allow Scott’s body to lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol rotunda.

Scott’s homegoing service will happen the next day at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road in Atlanta.

“Please join us as we celebrate the life, service and enduring legacy of Congressman David Scott. All are welcome,” his office said.

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Scott, a native of South Carolina, first got involved in Georgia politics when he joined Andrew Young’s congressional campaign in 1972.

By 1974, he decided to run for a position himself and was elected to the Georgia House where he served as a representative from 1975-1982. Scott was then elected to the Georgia Senate, where he served from 1983-2002.

In 2002, Scott was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 13th District, which now covers parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties.

Throughout his time in Congress, Scott served as chair of the Agriculture Committee, was a senior member of the Financial Services Committee and was a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Scott qualified for re-election in March. His name will remain on the ballot; however, any votes for Scott will not be included in the final tally, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

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