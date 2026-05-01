Driver takes off after hitting DeKalb County school bus with students on board

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a driver who hit a DeKalb County school bus and took off.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

The school district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two students from Bethune Middle School were on board the bus but were not injured.

The bus did sustain damage.

“We are grateful that the driver and the two students from Bethune Middle School on board were not injured,” the district said in a statement.

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