Governor sets election date to fill Rep. David Scott’s vacancy in Congress

ATLANTA — On the same day that the late Rep. David Scott lay in state in the Georgia Capitol Rotunda, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order to hold an election to fill Scott’s vacancy in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The election will be held on July 28 for Georgia’s 13th District.

Scott died on April 22 at the age of 80. He has represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003.

Scott’s homegoing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road in Atlanta.

Scott, a native of South Carolina, first got involved in Georgia politics when he joined Andrew Young’s congressional campaign in 1972.

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By 1974, he decided to run for a position himself and was elected to the Georgia House where he served as a representative from 1975 to 1982. Scott was then elected to the Georgia Senate, where he served from 1983 to 2002.

In 2002, Scott was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 13th District, which now covers parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties.

Throughout his time in Congress, Scott served as chair of the Agriculture Committee, was a senior member of the Financial Services Committee, and was a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Scott qualified for re-election in March. His name will remain on the ballot; however, any votes for Scott will not be included in the final tally, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

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