2 people possibly shot near Atlanta restaurant

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after two people were possibly shot near a restaurant in Atlanta on Monday night.

Officers say they were called to Truth Midtown Restaurant & Lounge on Antone Street off of Northside Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say they found one person shot at the scene.

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A second person who had been shot showed up at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police say they believe it may be related to the same incident.

Police have not shared details about the conditions of the victims.

There is no word on what led up to the shootings or possible suspects.

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