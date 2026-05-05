Metro Atlanta 5th grader has missed more than a full school year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mom is facing charges for her kids missing too much school.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell, Elisabeth Palencia Vargas’ two elementary-aged kids have missed 302 days of school during their short time in school.

Both children attend Brumby Elementary School in Cobb County.

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The oldest, a fifth grader, has 22 unexcused absences this school year. Throughout the previous years of school, police say the child has missed an additional 173 school days.

In the state of Georgia, a school year consists of 180 days.

The younger child is in the third grade and has 14 unexcused absences this year, according to the warrant. In previous years, the younger student has missed an additional 93 days of school.

Palencia Vargas was arrested on Thursday and released just a few hours later, according to jail records.

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