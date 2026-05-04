Teen possibly abducted, being held against her will, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help finding a teenager they say may have been abducted.

Ahnylah Robertson was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday night at a home on Bellemeade Avenue.

Her mom told police that she left home without permission.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The teenager’s last phone contact was at 2 p.m. on Monday when she said she was being held against her will.

She is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches and approximately 95 pounds.

Police are listing her case as a possible abduction.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should call 911 or detectives at 404-546-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group