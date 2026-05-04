Verdict reached in deadly midtown shooting

ATLANTA — The verdict is in for a woman on trial for killing two people and injuring a third in a shooting spree in midtown in 2022.

Raissa Kengne was found guilty but was deemed mentally ill at the time of the shootings.

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Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is in the courtroom while family members of the victims deliver impact statements.

All the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

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Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was eventually released from the hospital.

After the shootings, Kengne called for a cab from Atlanta Checker Cab to pick up her at a hotel and take her to a home on Robin Hood Road NE in Ansley Park. The driver said she told him it was her lawyer’s home. He said no one came to the door and Kengne returned to his cab.

From there, the driver said Kengne requested a ride to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kengne was arrested by ATF task force officers at the international terminal.

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