Georgia $1.2 billion tax rebates: First checks are going out. How much will you get?

ATLANTA — Keep an eye on your bank accounts. The Georgia Department of Revenue is starting to send out payments from the state’s $1.2 billion tax rebate.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office first confirmed to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that the first checks and deposits are going out on Monday.

Here’s what to know about the tax rebates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

HOW MUCH ARE THE GEORGIA TAX REBATES?

The tax rebates will work like the other rounds: $250 for single tax filers, $375 for heads of households and $500 for married couples who meet the eligibility requirements.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR GEORGIA TAX REBATE?

Georgians must have filed their tax return for both 2024 and 2025 on time to be eligible. If you filed an extension for 2025, you will have until Oct. 15 to file and will eligible for rebate after.

HOW WILL YOU GET YOUR REBATE?

You will receive your refund via direct deposit or check based on the instructions from your tax form.

Past payments have shown up labeled as “GASTTAXRFD.” While it may look like a gas tax refund, the Georgia Department of Revenue says it actually stands for “Georgia (GA) State (ST) Tax (TAX) Refund (RFD).”

WHY HAVEN’T YOU GOTTEN A REBATE YET?

If you don’t get your refund during this first round, the Georgia Department of Revenue says it may take between six to eight weeks for the refunds to be distributed.

You can check your eligibility for the refund here. You will need to select the tax year, enter your Social Security number or taxpayer identification and your federal adjusted gross income.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group