$1,000 fines for illegally passing stopped school buses starts today in this metro county

A metro Atlanta school district is cracking down on drivers who ignore stopped school buses.

The Cherokee County School District says nearly all of its school buses are now equipped with stop arm cameras. The district says just on one day last year, more than 200 drivers illegally passed school buses.

There has been a grace period for the last couple of weeks as the cameras roll out. But starting Monday, drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses will be fined $1,000.

We’ll show you how the violation system works and what drivers need to know, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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