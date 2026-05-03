Rudy Giuliani in critical condition, spokesperson says

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor turned President Donald Trump’s lawyer, is hospitalized in critical condition.

That’s according to his spokesperson, who posted the news on social media May 3.

In the post, Ted Goodman said, “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

Giuliani served as Trump’s lawyer during his first term. Two Fulton County election workers sued him for defamation for the false claims he made about their activities during the 2020 election. He was ordered to pay them $148 million.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

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