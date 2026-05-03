Georgia DNR launches the ‘Red Snapper Project’

COASTAL GEORGIA — It’s one of the South Atlantic’s most sought after fish and a staple for almost every seafood restaurant on the east coast.

Red Snapper.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources has expanded the window of time you can go off the coast and catch some of the prized fish.

The window for Snapper fishing off the coast traditionally has been open for only a few days each year. Now anglers get two whole months. From July 1 to Aug. 31, you can go out on a boat and catch the snapper.

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There are however some rules to abide by according to the DNR:

1 fish per person, per day

No minimum size

Season runs July–August 2026

Trip registration required before you go

Catch must be reported within 24 hours

This new window of opportunity comes through a federal Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) and is designed to do two things:

Give anglers more access

Collect better, real-time data to support longer, more consistent seasons in the future

“This is a major step forward for Georgia anglers,” said CRD Director Doug Haymans. “For years, access to red snapper has been extremely limited. This project gives anglers a real opportunity—two full months—to enjoy red snapper fishing.”

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There is, however, a new rule: Reporting your catch is required.

The DNR says reporting the catch only takes a few minutes, but it plays a big role in improving data and shaping the future of red snapper fishing in Georgia.

A soon-to-be-released new phone app should make trip registration and reporting quick and easy—and will help fisheries managers get the real-time data needed to keep seasons open longer.

More details, including how-to videos and the app, will be available soon, with a full website launching May 15.

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