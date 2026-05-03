Two apartment buildings go up in flames in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two apartment building fires broke out at the Azalea Gardens complex, late Saturday night.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured the huge fires blazing from the two-story buildings along Archer Way in northwest Atlanta. Firefighters say one building partially collapsed.

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No injuries were reported.

A neighbor from across the street told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims the apartments have been abandoned for awhile and the fire was so large, she feared the flames would damage her house.

“Well, baby, this is an eyesore,” Kym Maddox said. “I’m glad I don’t have a heart problem because I’m fixing to have three heart attacks right now from what I have witnessed all night since.”

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Maddox says she has tried reaching out to the property owner about the decaying apartment complex, but never heard back from them.

Atlanta Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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